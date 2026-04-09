A Class 10 student went missing near Manikyadhara waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday around 5.30 pm while on a leisure trip with family and friends. The girl was identified as Sreenanda, daughter of Ramesh and Rohini, natives of Kadambazhipuram in Palakkad. She was a student of Kadambazhipuram UP School.

According to former Kadambazhipuram ward member Aneesh M V, a group of around 40 people, including family and friends, had travelled to Chikkamagaluru for the trip. Three children, including Sreenanda, were taking pictures nearby when she went missing. He said search operations were on with the help of the local police, fire force officials and a dog squad. All nearby areas where she could have possibly fallen were searched and ruled out. Suspicions of a possible abduction were also raised. Around 15 family members, including her uncle and aunt, were staying at the location to assist with the search, he added.

Sreejith, Ramesh’s business partner, said the group had reached Hampi on Saturday and stayed there for two days. On Tuesday morning, they arrived in Chikkamagaluru town and travelled to the tourist spot in five jeeps. He said the location was a barren hill with a viewpoint, and at the time of the visit, only the 40-member group and around 10 other visitors were present. After taking a family photograph, the group began descending the steps when Sreenanda went missing.

“The family realised she was missing within 10 minutes and started searching for her. The area has been thoroughly combed using a dog squad and a drone over the past two days. Police have climbed down the valley and searched, but to no avail. CCTV visuals from police check posts are being examined. Further searches are underway. Palakkad police have also reached the spot. Around 15 family members are staying back to assist in the search, while others, including the elderly, have been sent back. It is a small area, and she went missing within minutes. No leads have been found so far,” he said.

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Sreejith added that Sreenanda’s father runs a steel door business in Kadambazhipuram, Palakkad, while her mother works as an accountant. She has an elder brother who was preparing for his diploma examinations and had stayed back home.