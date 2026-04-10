Kochi: Vazhakulam Police in Ernakulam have registered a case following a complaint by a man who alleged that he was verbally abused and his house vandalised for refusing permission to use his property’s boundary wall for election campaign writing for the LDF.

The complainant, Rijo Chacko of Periyakottil House at Pallikunnu in Manjalloor near Muvattupuzha, told police that campaign slogans supporting the LDF candidate N Arun were written on his wall without prior consent.

According to police, Chacko objected to the unauthorised writing and filed a complaint two weeks ago, after which local party workers erased the slogans the next day. However, the situation escalated on Thursday night, shortly after polling for the assembly election concluded.

According to the FIR, unidentified men, allegedly LDF supporters in the locality, arrived at around 8.30 pm on a motorcycle and verbally abused Chacko, reportedly angered by his earlier objection. “Later, at around 12 am, they returned on two motorcycles, pelted stones at the house, broke the window glass, and caused damage estimated at approximately ₹5,000,” the FIR stated.

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The police said that an investigation has been launched based on the complaint. “He suspects LDF supporters were behind the incident considering the prior incident of making them erase the slogans on the boundary wall. But the assailants are yet to be identified. We are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the accused,” a police officer said.

Recounting the incident, Chacko said he and his mother were asleep when they were startled by the attack. “They first came around 8.30 pm and verbally abused us. Later, at midnight, they returned and threw stones at the house. One hit the wall and another shattered the window glass. I am not against any political party, but they should seek my permission before using my wall. When I objected, they waited till polling ended and then attacked,” he told Onmanorama.

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Chacko also alleged that this was not the first such incident. “It started during the 2011 Assembly elections. Since our house is at a junction, political parties usually seek permission to put up hoardings, and we allow it. But back then, some LDF supporters put up hoardings without asking and threatened me when I tried to remove them. A similar incident happened in 2021, when I was verbally abused for removing hoardings. I ignored those to avoid escalation. This time, they have crossed the line,” he said.

The case has been registered under Sections 324 (causing damage to property), 296(b) (uttering obscene words), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police said further investigation is underway.