Kozhikode: A native of Kakkodi in Kozhikode, working as a chef on a Norwegian cruise ship, was reported missing in Mexican waters on Friday.

Vinshar (38), a resident of Morikkara near Kakkodi and a crew member on a luxury vessel operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, went missing while the ship was sailing from a Mexican port to the United States.

According to his brother Thushar, the family was first informed about the incident on Friday morning by a fellow crew member, while company officials officially communicated the matter later that night. Citing information received from Vinshar’s colleagues, Thushar said he is believed to have accidentally fallen off the ship in the early hours of April 9.

“As per the information we received, Vinshar fell off the ship accidentally. The vessel carried out a search operation in the sea for nearly one and a half hours before continuing its journey. Mexican coast guard authorities are continuing the search, which was still underway as of Saturday afternoon,” he said.

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Vinshar had been working abroad for around 15 years and had joined the vessel, Norwegian Cruise Line Viva, about four months ago. He had returned to the US on December 1 after a brief visit home and was scheduled to come back to Kerala on April 16, with travel arrangements already in place, his family said.

A complaint has been lodged with the Elathur Police Station regarding the incident. However, a senior police official said a formal case has not yet been registered, noting that the incident occurred outside Indian jurisdiction.

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The matter has also been reported to various authorities, including government representatives and NORKA officials, and efforts are underway at multiple levels to trace the missing crew member.

Vinshar is survived by his wife and two children.