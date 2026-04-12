The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-27 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

First prize: ₹1 cr – MX 357901

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MN 560485

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MN 842968

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0043, 0070, 0584, 0779, 0813 2183, 3647, 3703, 3766, 3854 4897, 6241, 6660, 7497, 7762 7901, 9545, 9639, 9792

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0284, 0353, 5895, 8607 9651, 9853

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

1442, 1596, 2461, 2885, 2911, 3057, 3522, 3812, 4083, 4128, 4276, 4406, 4728, 4817, 6590, 7140, 7283, 7559, 7758, 7886, 8087, 8538, 8740, 8774, 9846

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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0113, 0238, 0381, 0592, 0620, 0711, 0883, 0910, 1109, 1132, 1462, 2062, 2379, 2628, 2722, 2812, 2836, 2915, 3041, 3051, 3140 3257, 3461, 4052, 4170, 4467, 4937, 5099, 5153, 5166, 5223, 5293, 5309, 5487, 5576, 5685, 5801, 6035, 6116, 6207, 6321, 6560 6593, 6842, 6896, 7186, 7258, 7325, 7401, 7440, 7671, 7744, 7745, 7934, 7974, 8115, 8134, 8178, 8228, 8378, 8389, 8566, 8592, 8676, 8854, 8962, 9061, 9072, 9355, 9361, 9470, 9572, 9585, 9687, 9798, 9935

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0067, 0590, 0629, 0636, 0640, 0788, 0978, 1100, 1117, 1199, 1356, 1470, 1554, 1657, 1713, 1770, 1826, 2102, 2274, 2483, 2502, 2685, 2689, 2694, 3049, 3085, 3128, 3188, 3253, 3289, 3324, 3412, 3453, 3591, 3713, 3756, 3767, 3831, 3977, 4192, 4296, 4307, 4381, 4493, 4586, 4676, 4686, 4691, 4835, 4836, 4901, 4974, 4982, 5008, 5195, 5340, 5368, 5615, 5718, 5922, 6051, 6196, 6216, 6322, 6529, 6650, 6826, 6857, 6946, 7133, 7312, 7404, 7545, 7614, 7628, 7728, 7782, 7784, 7791, 7903, 8263, 8370, 8537, 8626, 8629, 8642, 8694, 8974, 9277, 9352, 9476, 9610

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Ninth prize: ₹100

0012, 0062, 0127, 0203, 0303, 0307, 0377, 0595, 0727, 0936, 1014, 1047, 1076, 1130, 1173, 1187, 1287, 1334, 1343, 1544, 1590, 1599, 1648, 1694, 1721, 1754, 1813, 1815, 1834, 1839, 1873, 2077, 2162, 2275, 2290, 2331, 2459, 2580, 2624, 2634, 2647, 2713, 2789, 2869, 2940, 3009, 3066, 3083, 3093, 3221, 3283, 3362, 3550, 3584, 3669, 3747, 3878, 4178, 4234, 4236, 4288, 4315, 4396, 4550, 4579, 4668, 4698, 4707, 4714, 4847, 4875, 4905, 5017, 5039, 5077, 5104, 5136, 5150, 5185, 5295, 5327, 5329, 5346, 5409, 5520, 5573, 5611, 5782, 5785, 5926, 5936, 6007, 6061, 6153, 6254, 6295, 6342, 6417, 6419, 6535, 6564, 6603, 6728, 6801, 6860, 7144, 7180, 7232, 7323, 7337, 7408, 7418, 7568, 7596, 7753, 7763, 7844, 7859, 7933, 7937, 7943, 7947, 7963, 7984, 8051, 8097, 8133, 8225, 8229, 8253, 8268, 8350, 8531, 8600, 8603, 8628, 8731, 8766, 8847, 8870, 8909, 8985, 9073, 9245, 9445, 9533, 9742, 9775, 9991

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.





