The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-49 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BA153456

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BB 574048

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BB 293835

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0784, 2051, 2331, 3207, 3409 3602, 3677, 3731, 4494, 5001 5005, 5746, 6515, 6613, 7456, 8610, 8624, 9449, 9790

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0123, 4066, 5353, 6244, 7750, 8810

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0230, 0303, 0623, 0900 1090, 1128, 1195, 1849 2206, 2229, 2474, 3534 4073, 4373, 4428, 4722 4766, 5573, 5582, 5702 6932, 7228, 7453, 7720 9563

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0157, 0162, 0239, 0339, 0360, 0429, 0647 0695, 0825, 0832, 0895, 0917, 0934, 0961 1167, 1759, 1936, 2073, 2123, 2183, 2191 2339, 2590, 3152, 3177, 3223, 3439, 3662 3702, 3831, 4002, 4100, 4453, 4548, 4563 4618, 4803, 4917, 5152, 5301, 5363, 5404 5482, 5684, 5782, 6012, 6220, 6222, 6291 6428, 6491, 6525, 6873, 6888, 7310, 7543, 7611, 7709, 7841, 7969, 8140, 8223, 8492 8541, 8558, 8644, 8819, 9007, 9017, 9025, 9140, 9296, 9335, 9594, 9605, 9813

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.