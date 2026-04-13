The Assembly elections in Kerala witnessed tough contests across all constituencies, CPM state secretariat member M V Jayarajan said on Monday, adding that no candidate, including Pinarayi Vijayan, could expect an easy victory.

“Whether it is the sitting Chief Minister or an ordinary candidate, there is no walkover in elections,” he said. “If anyone assumes an easy win, that reflects arrogance. People are the kings.”

Jayarajan said the Left campaigned with caution even in Dharmadam, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the candidate. “We ensured that our campaign activities were carried out carefully, without any lapses,” he added.

Addressing a press conference, he also raised questions over the delay in releasing the final voter turnout figures. He pointed out that in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, the Election Commission had released the turnout figures a day after the polls, without any delay. According to Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, the turnout in the recent Assembly polls stood at 79.63% after including postal votes, with service votes yet to be added. “The delay raises scope for speculation,” Jayarajan said.

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On the political outlook, Jayarajan expressed confidence that the Left would retain its existing seats in Kasaragod district and improve its performance in two more constituencies.

He also said the party would reflect on governance if public perception did not match its welfare efforts. “If people feel the government has not done enough despite welfare measures, it is our failure,” he said. “If a ₹2,000 welfare pension is not sufficient for people, we must strive to improve and raise it further.”

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Reaffirming the party’s commitment, he said the CPM would continue to work for the people within the democratic framework. “Even if we face setbacks electorally, we will not withdraw. We will continue to fight and return stronger,” he added.