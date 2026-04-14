Alappuzha: A juvenile Brahminy kite, a species protected under Schedule I of The Wild Life (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, was rescued in a joint operation by the Alappuzha police and the Ranni Forest division from a restaurant in Pallathuruthy near Kainakari after being alerted by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to an official post by PETA, after receiving videos showing the illegal possession and abuse of a Brahminy kite by certain restaurants in Alappuzha district, PETA India worked with Alappuzha Police and Ranni Forest Division to conduct a raid.

"A juvenile Brahminy Kite was found in the illegal possession of Sumandras Restaurant in Pallathuruthy village, North Kainakary, in Alappuzha district, and was reportedly being harassed for entertainment, such as being handled by tourists and forced to pose for photographs. Upon receiving the complaint, a team from PETA India along with Alappuzha police officials raided Sumandras Restaurant and seized the bird who had been hidden by the owner in his house," said the post by Erika Goyal on the PETA website.

Goyal added that after the raid, the Ranni Forest Division registered a Wild Life Offense Report (WLOR) under the relevant provisions of the WPA against the owner. Further investigation was on into the case.

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"Section 9 of the WPA, 1972, prohibits the hunting of protected wild animals. Under Section 2(16), “hunting” includes capturing or attempting to do so, as well as baiting or using animals to facilitate such acts. Section 39(1) of the WPA states that all wild animals are the property of the State government, and as per Section 39(3), no person, without the previous permission in writing of the Chief Wildlife Warden or the authorised officer, can acquire or keep in his possession, custody or control any wild animal," the post said, adding that the Brahminy Kite, being listed under Schedule I, attracts the highest level of protection under the Act.

"As per Section 51 of the WPA, offenses involving Schedule I species are punishable with imprisonment of not less than three years, which may extend to seven years, along with a fine of not less than ₹25,000," Goyal said.