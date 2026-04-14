Idukki: A 34-year-old man who collapsed while travelling in a private bus in Thodupuzha died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday. The deceased is Abhijith Sudhakaran, a native of Kudayathoor Ozhukanappillil.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Monday when Abhijith collapsed inside a bus in Thodupuzha town. Bus staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency department by a bus employee, Rajimon.

However, he succumbed to his condition on Tuesday morning while under treatment.

Abhijith was working as a temporary driver at the district office of the Pollution Control Board and was also a chenda artist. He had been actively involved in programmes over the past two days and had reportedly taken leave due to lack of sleep. He collapsed while returning home.

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He is survived by his father Sudhakaran, mother Shaly, and sister Sruthi.