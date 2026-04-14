Kozhikode: Three members of the family of a University of Calicut employee were killed in a road accident at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Aisha Noori (41), wife of university engineer C K Mubarak; their daughter Noha (19); and Noori’s younger brother Mohammed Aseer (37), an employee of BEML, a central PSU under the Ministry of Defence, in Bengaluru. Mubarak, a native of Kondotty in Malappuram district, was not travelling with them.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Nahiyan, sustained serious injuries and is admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru, about 60 km from Gundlupet.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when their car collided with a tipper truck on NH 766, which connects Kozhikode and Kollegala in Karnataka.

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University officials said Aseer, a native of Beypore in Kozhikode, had picked up his sister and her two children, and they were on their way to Bengaluru for a short break.

Aisha Noori and Noha died on the spot. Mohammed Aseer was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.