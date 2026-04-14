Power consumption in Kerala recorded the year's highest on April 13, at 112.16 million units. The all-time record is 115.95 million units recorded on May 3, 2024.

At the same time last year, the consumption was less than 90 million units. On April 13, the maximum demand touched a record high of 5987 MW at around 10.43 pm, an indication of increased use of air-conditioners, fans and even electric vehicle charging during night time.

This new peak in maximum demand came soon after the last recorded high of 5802 MW, which happened a fortnight ago on March 25. This peak was also achieved around almost the same time- 10.32 pm.

High spikes in demand occurring close together are also rare, which again is a sign that more peaks will be touched in the coming days. "We are only halfway into the summer," a KSEB official warned.

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The highest peak recorded before March 25 happened nearly two years ago on May 2, 2024, when it was 5797 MW. Then, the peak was reached at 10 pm.

The increase in consumption has put KSEB under pressure. The Board is already overworking its hydel stations. In April, on average, 23 million units are being generated from Kerala's hydel stations.

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A senior official, on the condition of anonymity, said that this was unsustainable. "Last year, we generated only around 10-11 million units from hydel stations. This self-imposed generation curbs are necessary because if the summer prolongs or if the monsoon rains are weak, our reservoirs should have enough water to generate adequate power for the state," the official said.

At the moment, the reservoirs are only 37 per cent full. Last year at the same time, the reservoirs were 44 per cent full. "If we are going to exploit our hydel stations to the full, storage could plummet dangerously, leaving us virtually nothing in a moment of crisis," the KSEB official said.

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Even if hydel stations are worked to the full, they cannot generate more than 25 per cent of Kerala's daily requirement. The share of wind and solar constitutes just about 2 per cent. Kerala does not draw any power from thermal stations like NTPC - Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Plant, Haripad.

Therefore, nearly 85 per cent of Kerala's needs are secured mostly from central generating stations, 11-12 million units from private power producers at an average of ₹3.60 per unit under long-term power purchase agreements, and the rest at a relatively high cost of ₹5 or more per unit from the market.

As consumption increases, the purchase of the high-cost power component will increase.