Kochi: A 19-year-old youth from Kochi, who was pursuing law in Kolkata, died after falling from a hostel building on a university campus on Monday morning.

The youngster, Juan Jose Jebin, was a second-semester student at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences at Bidhannagar in Kolkata. He was the son of Jebin Jose and Jessy, residents of Pazhassi Road in Palarivattom, Ernakulam.

According to Juan’s relatives, college authorities informed them that his body was found on the campus premises beneath the hostel building, lying in a pool of blood on Monday morning. The family was told that the death occurred after he fell from the hostel building.

Joe, Juan’s uncle, told Onmanorama that it was an accident and ruled out any suspicion of foul play. “He slipped from the terrace of the hostel building and fell down. We don’t suspect any foul play, and there is no mystery in his death. He was very happy and he used to call his family daily,” Joe said.

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Officers from the Bidhannagar South Police reached the scene soon after and launched an investigation. Classmates and university staff have been questioned, and CCTV footage from the campus is being examined. A case of unnatural death has been registered. The body has been sent to Bidhannagar Taluk Hospital for postmortem examination.

“We are waiting for the postmortem to be completed. Once the formalities are completed, we hope to bring Juan’s body to Kochi at the earliest,” Joe added.