Alappuzha: A car driver who reportedly refused to give way to a fire tender rushing to attend a blaze at the Thuravoor Taluk Hospital has landed himself in trouble. The Alappuzha fire force officials are preparing to file a formal complaint with the police on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Tuesday when the fire force vehicle was heading towards Thuravoor via the service road of the National Highway 66 from Alappuzha. Officials said the vehicle was travelling at a speed of 60–80 kmph.

Between Cherthala and Pattanakkad, a car refused to give way despite repeated honking, an officer with the Alappuzha fire and rescue services said. “The car was moving at just 20–30 kmph. We had to brake suddenly and were stuck behind it for about 200–300 metres,” the official said. “Despite continuous honking, the driver did not respond. We lost nearly 5 to 10 minutes of crucial time.”

The official noted that as a heavy vehicle, the fire engine takes time to regain speed after slowing down. “We managed to overtake only after getting some space on the service road,” the officer added, alleging that the driver appeared inattentive. “The car driver was driving lazily. His left hand was on the steering wheel, and he was resting his head on the other,” the official added.

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The fire broke out around 10 am on the second floor of the hospital’s old block. Authorities said the blaze originated in the main medicine storage area, destroying a large stock of medicines. Fire and rescue units from Cherthala, Aroor and Alappuzha, along with personnel from the Kuthiathodu Police Station, rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.