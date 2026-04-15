Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s electricity consumption has surged past record levels again as the state reels under intense summer heat, Power Minister K Krishnankutty said in a Facebook post.

According to data from April 14, 2026, the state set two major records in power usage. Total daily consumption touched 112.52 million units, the highest recorded this month, surpassing the previous day’s 112.16 million units. The all-time high remains 115.95 million units, recorded on May 3, 2024.

Also Read Kerala records high UV levels as temperatures soar; yellow alert in 12 districts

Peak-time demand also touched a record 6,012 MW during evening hours on April 14, the highest ever in the state.

The minister attributed the spike to increased use of air conditioners and fans amid extreme heat. He urged consumers to cooperate in ensuring uninterrupted supply by avoiding unnecessary use of lights and high-voltage appliances between 6 pm and 11 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surge in demand has put the Kerala State Electricity Board under pressure, with hydel stations operating at near full capacity. On average, around 23 million units are being generated daily from Kerala’s hydel sources in April.

Even at full capacity, hydel power can meet only about 25 per cent of the state’s daily requirement, while wind and solar contribute just around 2 per cent. Kerala does not currently draw power from thermal stations such as the NTPC Rajiv Gandhi Combined Cycle Power Plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, nearly 85 per cent of the state’s electricity needs are met through external sources, including central generating stations, 11 to 12 million units from private producers at an average cost of ₹3.60 per unit under long-term agreements, and the remainder purchased from the market at ₹5 or more per unit.

Officials said that as consumption rises, reliance on higher-cost power purchases is also expected to increase.