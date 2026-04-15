Kerala records high UV levels as temperatures soar; yellow alert in 12 districts
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Thiruvananthapuram: As temperatures continue to rise across Kerala, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to take precautions against high ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels.
The agency advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours between 10 am and 3 pm. “Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays can lead to sunburn, skin and eye diseases, and other health issues,” it said.
The Ultraviolet Index (UVI), which measures UV radiation on a scale of 1 to 11, has reached concerning levels in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours. The KSDMA has issued an orange alert in four locations- Konni in Pathanamthitta and Munnar in Idukki, where the UVI touched 9, and Changanassery in Kottayam and Chengannur in Alappuzha, where it stood at 8.
Several other locations recorded a UVI of 7, including Kottarakkara (Kollam), Thrithala (Palakkad), Ollur (Thrissur), Ponnani (Malappuram), and Kalamassery (Ernakulam), while Beypore (Kozhikode) and Mananthavady (Wayanad) recorded a UVI of 6. These places remain under a yellow alert.
The KSDMA said that high-altitude and tropical regions are more vulnerable to elevated UV radiation. Even under clear skies, UV levels can remain intense in such areas. The authority also noted that water bodies and sandy surfaces can reflect UV rays, increasing exposure.
KSDMA has urged people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.
Yellow alert in 12 districts
In view of the rising heat, a yellow alert has been issued in all districts except Wayanad and Idukki until April 19.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Palakkad are expected to touch 40 degrees, while Kollam may see highs of 39 degrees and Kottayam up to 38 degrees.
Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA
The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks:
- Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.
- Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.
- Take rest under the shade during travel.
- Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.
- Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.
- Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.
- Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.
- Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.
- Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.
- Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.
- Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.
- Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.
- Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.
- Provide water for animals and birds.
- Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
- Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.
- Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.
- Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.