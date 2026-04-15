At the Sabarimala Temple, devotees witnessed the traditional ‘Vishu Kani’ at the shrine of Lord Ayyappa on Wednesday morning, marking the auspicious beginning of the Malayalam New Year with hope and prosperity.

The Vishu Kani was arranged in the sanctum with golden ‘kani konna’ flowers, fruits, grains, and wealth placed before the deity. The temple doors were opened at 4 am for devotees to witness the sacred sight at daybreak, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.

The temple had been closed the previous night after preparing the Vishu Kani arrangements. The sanctum was reopened at dawn and the ceremonial viewing of the Vishu Kani before Lord Ayyappa was conducted. Devotees were also given the traditional Vishu kaineettam.

A large number of devotees have gathered at Sannidhanam, and the police have put special arrangements in place to manage the crowd.