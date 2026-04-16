A 28-year-old youth drowned while bathing in the Panniyar River near Rajakkad in Idukki on Thursday. The deceased is Ananthu (28), son of Sajeevan, of Puthenveettil house at Muniarakkunnu, Mukkudal.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when Ananthu had gone to the river at Vakacity Range along with his relatives for a bath. During the bath, he reportedly slipped into deeper waters and drowned.

As his companions did not know how to swim, they rushed to the shore and raised an alarm. They also informed local residents over the phone, following which nearby people reached the spot and pulled Ananthu out of the water. He was taken to a private hospital in Rajakkad, but could not be saved.

The Udumbanchola police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings. The body has been shifted to Idukki Medical College Hospital. Ananthu is survived by his mother Rekha and brother Amal.