Thaliparamba: A newly inaugurated bus waiting shelter in the heart of the town, built as part of an urban beautification project, has now turned into a den of anti-social elements and nomadic groups. Ironically, commuters now often find themselves forced to seek the `permission' of intoxicated individuals and vagrants just to step inside the facility.

Constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh from the asset development fund of M V Govindan MLA, the project was implemented as part of a city beautification initiative, replacing an older bus shelter that once stood along the national highway.

The decision to demolish the existing structure and build a new one at such a high cost had already sparked controversy, especially since similar facilities could have been developed at a far lower expense. The project was executed by Uralungal Builders, and the construction, which moved at a sluggish pace over several months, has only recently been completed.

While it was initially promised that the shelter would be equipped with amenities such as plants, fans, and a television for passenger comfort, the reality falls well short of expectations. The planted greenery has withered, while fans and television sets were never installed. Even the promised mobile charging points are absent, as no electricity connection has been provided.

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Even setting aside these shortcomings, the situation on the ground remains concerning. The marble benches inside the shelter are occupied day and night by intoxicated individuals and nomadic groups, leaving ordinary commuters with little or no space to use the facility as intended.

The other day, a person in an inebriated state was found sleeping fully naked inside the shelter. In bus shelters constructed along roadsides, design measures are usually included to discourage people from lying down on seating areas. However, in this case, such safeguards appear to have been overlooked. It is also alleged that local traders and residents had raised concerns about the practicality of the design during the construction phase, but these were not taken into account. With no lighting facilities at night, this new shelter has effectively become a haven for antisocial elements.