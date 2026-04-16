Thiruvananthapuram: A school van driver was killed and six staff members were injured after the vehicle rammed into a parked crane at Navaikulam here on Thursday. The deceased is Shaji, a native of Nagaroor and driver of MGM Model School, Ayiroor.

The Kallambalam police said that the incident occurred around 11 am when the van, driven by Shaji, lost control and crashed into a crane parked as part of roadwork.

Though Shaji was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said six staff members, including teachers who were travelling in the van, sustained injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals. Their condition is reported to be stable.

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The police said that they have started an investigation into the incident.