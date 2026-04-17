Thodupuzha: Police seized three illegally stored country-made firearms and a stockpile of ammunition from a house in Udumbannoor, arresting a 44-year-old man.

The accused, Praveen of Udumbannoor panchayat, was found in possession of two regular guns and a shotgun. The search also led to the recovery of 37 large iron pellets, 240 small iron pellets, 32 iron pieces, gunpowder, and 25 litres of wash used for illicit distillation.

The seizure followed a joint inspection by the Karimannoor Police and the District DANSAF squad, based on a tip-off received by the Idukki District Police Chief. A case has been registered by Karimannoor Police. The accused will be produced before the court on Saturday.

The inspection team included Sub-Inspector James Mathew, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajaneesh Augustine, and women police officers Anju T B and Ambili Prasannan.