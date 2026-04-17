Panamattam Madhusoodanan's concert as part of Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha at Kottaykkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram; Dr K N Panicker Commemoration at Edappally Kerala Museum in Kochi; Malayala Manorama Housing Exhibition at Sarovaram Trade Centre in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kottaykkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha Panamattam Madhusoodanan's concert at 6:00 pm.

Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha Panamattam Madhusoodanan's concert at 6:00 pm. State Central Library Auditorium: Summer School Inauguration at 10:30 am.

Summer School Inauguration at 10:30 am. Kazhakootam Mahadeva Temple: Medathiruvathira festival, Kathakali at 9:00 pm.

Medathiruvathira festival, Kathakali at 9:00 pm. Mannam Memorial National Club: Release of the book authored by Dr Priya Devadath. Minister Saji Cheriyan present, at 3:30 pm.

Kottayam

DC Kizhakemuri Edathile Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Art Exhibition – "Beyond Mirrors and Walls" – 10:00 am.

Art Exhibition – "Beyond Mirrors and Walls" – 10:00 am. Chalakkuzhi Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Mopasand Valatha – 9:00 am.

Ernakulam

Palarivattom Sreerajarajeshwari Temple: Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam, Devotional Song Concert by Mazha Music Band at 7:00 pm.

Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam, Devotional Song Concert by Mazha Music Band at 7:00 pm. Edappally Kerala Museum: Dr K N Panicker Commemoration organized by the Centre for Public Policy Research and Kerala Museum at 5:30 pm.

Dr K N Panicker Commemoration organized by the Centre for Public Policy Research and Kerala Museum at 5:30 pm. Kaloor Vyloppilli Samskarika Kendram: Haritha Harsham Chithrakala Camp – Inauguration of the exhibition of paintings by Vyloppilli and paintings made during the camp at 4:00 pm.

Haritha Harsham Chithrakala Camp – Inauguration of the exhibition of paintings by Vyloppilli and paintings made during the camp at 4:00 pm. Variyam Road Lotus Club: Lotus Bridge Tournament organized by Ernakulam Bridge Association, Lotus Club, and Muthoot Finance at 9:30 pm.

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Kozhikode