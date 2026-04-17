Key events in Kerala today: Painting exhibition, kathakali mark April 17
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Panamattam Madhusoodanan's concert as part of Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha at Kottaykkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram; Dr K N Panicker Commemoration at Edappally Kerala Museum in Kochi; Malayala Manorama Housing Exhibition at Sarovaram Trade Centre in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, April 17, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kottaykkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha Panamattam Madhusoodanan's concert at 6:00 pm.
- State Central Library Auditorium: Summer School Inauguration at 10:30 am.
- Kazhakootam Mahadeva Temple: Medathiruvathira festival, Kathakali at 9:00 pm.
- Mannam Memorial National Club: Release of the book authored by Dr Priya Devadath. Minister Saji Cheriyan present, at 3:30 pm.
Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Edathile Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery: Art Exhibition – "Beyond Mirrors and Walls" – 10:00 am.
- Chalakkuzhi Living Leaf Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Mopasand Valatha – 9:00 am.
Ernakulam
- Palarivattom Sreerajarajeshwari Temple: Bhagavatha Saptha Yagam, Devotional Song Concert by Mazha Music Band at 7:00 pm.
- Edappally Kerala Museum: Dr K N Panicker Commemoration organized by the Centre for Public Policy Research and Kerala Museum at 5:30 pm.
- Kaloor Vyloppilli Samskarika Kendram: Haritha Harsham Chithrakala Camp – Inauguration of the exhibition of paintings by Vyloppilli and paintings made during the camp at 4:00 pm.
- Variyam Road Lotus Club: Lotus Bridge Tournament organized by Ernakulam Bridge Association, Lotus Club, and Muthoot Finance at 9:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram organized by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation under the leadership of M R Rajesh 8:00 am, Samuh Agnihotram (Community Fire Ritual) Chief Guest former Union Minister Mahashay Rajeev Gulati 10:00 am.
- DTPC Hall: State Information Commission Sitting 10:30 am.
- Sarovaram Trade Centre: Malayala Manorama Housing Exhibition. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan 11:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Painting Exhibition. Inauguration by Artist Madanan 11:00 am.
- BMH College of Nursing Auditorium: Dost Annual Celebrations, Award Distribution by Dr K N Raghavan 2:30 pm.
- Mishkal Palli (Mosque): Kozhikode Chief Qazi Enthronement. Inauguration by Sadiqali Shihab Thangal. Chief Guest Mayor O Sadashivan 4:30 pm.
- Kidson Corner: Kootam Kozhikode's "Kottumpaattu" (Drums and Songs) against ethnic and caste hatred 4:30 pm.
- Alakapuri: Book release of "Maariya School Paadangal" written by Dr. A.K. Abdul Hakim. Benyamin 4:30 pm.
- Chavara Hall: Tabla – Santoor Performance organized by Chavara Cultural Centre 5:00 pm.
- KSRTC Terminal: JCI's KSRTC Electric Double Decker Bus Trip 'Samuthiri Deck N Drive' Inauguration by Minister P A Muhammed Riyas 6:00 pm.
- Atholi Muneerum Islam Madrassa Ground: "Conflict in West Asia; Concerns and Survival" - Discourse organized by Atholi Muslim Welfare Association. Speaker Shuhaibul Haithami 4:00 pm.
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