Wild elephants damage resort gate in Idukki’s Kanthalloor
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Marayoor: A herd of wild elephants triggered fresh panic in the Kanthalloor region after two entered a private resort at Perumala on Friday morning and partially damaged its gate.
The elephants, which strayed into the inhabited area, also destroyed crops in nearby agricultural fields, raising concerns among local residents.
Forest officials said the same herd had earlier been driven back into the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary with the help of local people. However, with summer intensifying and water sources in the forest drying up, the animals are returning in search of food and water, frequently venturing into human settlements along the forest fringes.
The renewed sightings after several months have left villagers on edge.
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