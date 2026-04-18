Book release of 'Ormmayude Naalvazhikal' written by P Mahadevan in Thiruvananthapuram, Prof K N Panicker commemoration organized by Kerala History Conference in Kottayam, felicitation to K S Prasad on completing half a century in arts in Kochi, inauguration of the play 'Raktarakshas' behind Tagore Hall in Kozhikode, among others, are events in Kerala on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Mascot Hotel Symphony Hall: 10,000 Years of Indian History - Fact and Fiction: An Overview, Book Release by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 3:45 pm.

10,000 Years of Indian History - Fact and Fiction: An Overview, Book Release by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 3:45 pm. Statue Joint Council Complex: Felicitation for Shanta Thulasi Dharan and Literary Discussion, led by Progressive Writers Association at 10:00 am.

Felicitation for Shanta Thulasi Dharan and Literary Discussion, led by Progressive Writers Association at 10:00 am. Thycaud P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: Weekly Gathering - Weekly Thoughts at 4:30 pm.

Weekly Gathering - Weekly Thoughts at 4:30 pm. Press Club: All India OBC Mahajana Sangham - Community Leaders' Meet with Bishop Mathews Mor Silvanos, Swami Sachidananda, Dr. N. Radhakrishnan Nair at 2:00 pm.

All India OBC Mahajana Sangham - Community Leaders' Meet with Bishop Mathews Mor Silvanos, Swami Sachidananda, Dr. N. Radhakrishnan Nair at 2:00 pm. Press Club: Book Release of 'Ormmayude Naalvazhikal' written by P Mahadevan at 4:30 pm.

Book Release of 'Ormmayude Naalvazhikal' written by P Mahadevan at 4:30 pm. Manaveeyam Veethi: Volunteers for India Street Carnival - Santhosha Theruvu (Happy Street) at 4:00 pm.

Volunteers for India Street Carnival - Santhosha Theruvu (Happy Street) at 4:00 pm. Palkulangara Corporation Community Hall: CISF Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association - District Annual Meet at 10:00 am.

Kollam

Velammanoor Gandhi Bhavan Snehasramam (Orphanage): Musical Feast at 5:00 pm.

Kottayam

Adhyapaka Urban Co-operative Bank Auditorium: Souhruda Vedi's Annual General Body Meeting, Madhav Gadgil Commemoration and Symposium - 4:00 pm.

Souhruda Vedi's Annual General Body Meeting, Madhav Gadgil Commemoration and Symposium - 4:00 pm. Nattakam Aksharam Museum Hall: Prof K N Panicker Commemoration organized by Kerala History Conference - 11:00 am.

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Ernakulam

Ernakulam TDM Hall: Vedanta Class by Acharya K.R. Nambiar - 10:00 am

Vedanta Class by Acharya K.R. Nambiar - 10:00 am Ernakulam Lotus Club: Bridge Tournament - 10:00 am

Bridge Tournament - 10:00 am Ernakulam Pallimukku Theosophical Society: Brahmavidya Study - 4:00 pm

Brahmavidya Study - 4:00 pm Edappally Changampuzha Park: Felicitation to K S Prasad on completing half a century in arts, by Maharaja's College Alumni and Cochin Kalabhavan. Mimicry artists' performance - 5:30 pm

Felicitation to K S Prasad on completing half a century in arts, by Maharaja's College Alumni and Cochin Kalabhavan. Mimicry artists' performance - 5:30 pm Palarivattom POC: Memorial for writer Ponjikkara Rafi, Seminar 'Malayalathinte Swargadoothan' (Angel of Malayalam) by Justice Alexander Thomas - 5:00 pm

Kozhikode

Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Athirathram organized by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, led by M.R. Rajesh. Vidwat Sadassu inauguration by Muni Satyajith at 10:00 am.

Athirathram organized by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, led by M.R. Rajesh. Vidwat Sadassu inauguration by Muni Satyajith at 10:00 am. Mavoor Road Alhind Tower: Workshop 'Unarvu' for teachers organized by X&Y Learning Centre at 10:00 am.

Workshop 'Unarvu' for teachers organized by X&Y Learning Centre at 10:00 am. S K Pottekkatt Hall: Children's friendly gathering (Snehasangamam) organized by Solus at 10:00 am.

Children's friendly gathering (Snehasangamam) organized by Solus at 10:00 am. District Panchayat Hall: 35th Anniversary Celebration of Kerala's Total Literacy Declaration. Inauguration by Naveena Vijayan at 10:30 am.

35th Anniversary Celebration of Kerala's Total Literacy Declaration. Inauguration by Naveena Vijayan at 10:30 am. Alakapuri Karthika Hall: All India Women's Conference by Suvarna at 10:30 am.

All India Women's Conference by Suvarna at 10:30 am. Sarovaram Trade Centre: Malayala Manorama Housing Exhibition at 11:00 am. Seminar 'Vastu and Your Home' by Kanippayyur Krishnan Nambudiripad at 5:00 pm.

Malayala Manorama Housing Exhibition at 11:00 am. Seminar 'Vastu and Your Home' by Kanippayyur Krishnan Nambudiripad at 5:00 pm. Alakapuri: District General Body Meeting and Convention of Kerala Recognized School Management Association at 11:00 am.

District General Body Meeting and Convention of Kerala Recognized School Management Association at 11:00 am. Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of paintings by Arun Odumprath at 11:00 am.

Exhibition of paintings by Arun Odumprath at 11:00 am. K P Kesava Menon Hall: Release of the book 'History of Kerala's Renaissance' written by Prof K Sreedharan, by Sunil P Ilayidom at 3:00 pm.

Release of the book 'History of Kerala's Renaissance' written by Prof K Sreedharan, by Sunil P Ilayidom at 3:00 pm. Muthulakulam TBS Building: Release of V R Govindannunni's book 'Orma' by P V Chandran at 4:00 pm.

Release of V R Govindannunni's book 'Orma' by P V Chandran at 4:00 pm. Vengery Corporation Mini Stadium: 60th Anniversary Celebration of Puduyuga Kalavedi at 5:30 pm, Dance performances at 7:00 pm.

60th Anniversary Celebration of Puduyuga Kalavedi at 5:30 pm, Dance performances at 7:00 pm. Behind Tagore Hall: Inauguration of the play 'Raktarakshas' at 6:00 pm.

Inauguration of the play 'Raktarakshas' at 6:00 pm. West of Kakodi Mankada Chelanur Block Office: Thira festival at Kacheri Road Thottathil Mannalath Kulavan Kavu at 6:00 pm.