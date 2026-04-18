Malappuram: The death of Abdul Majeed (43), a teacher at Pang GLP School, and his wife Rukhiya (39) in the Valparai road accident has left their home in mourning, just days after the family moved into a new house and celebrated Eid.

Majeed, who had lost vision in both eyes, was widely admired for his resilience and dedication. An inspiring figure for students and the community, he was known for his ability to guide and motivate despite his disability. He had joined the leisure trip with colleagues, relying on their support and companionship. Rukhiya accompanied him to assist during the journey, standing by his side as she always had.

Also Read Malappuram's Pang mourns as mortal remains of 9 killed in Valparai crash arrive

Majeed began his teaching career at Meenarkuzhi GLP School and later served in several institutions before joining Pang GLP School, where he was deeply respected by colleagues and local residents.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tempo traveller carrying a 13-member group from Malappuram lost control at hairpin bend 13 on the Valparai route, broke through a protective wall, and plunged to a lower bend while returning from a trip. Nine people, including seven women and a child, were killed.

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The group comprised teachers, staff, and family members associated with Pang Government LP School and Parammal ALP School. The trip had been organised during the summer holidays. A WhatsApp status posted by one of the teachers earlier in the day, showing the group heading to Valparai via Athirappilly, later became a haunting reminder of the tragedy.

Several teachers from the school were part of the ill-fated journey, dealing a severe blow to the institution and the local community. A few staff members who opted out of the trip at the last minute due to personal reasons were spared.

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Those injured in the accident, including children and the driver, are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Coimbatore and Kerala. Rescue operations were carried out by local residents, police, and fire and rescue personnel soon after the accident. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to relatives after postmortem at Pollachi and brought to Malappuram, where they will be kept for public viewing before the final rites.