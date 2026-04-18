Mananthavady: The Excise Department arrested three youths from Malappuram and Kannur districts with 88.14 grams of methamphetamine, valued at around ₹10 lakh in the domestic market, during a vehicle check at the Tholpetty check post on Saturday.

The team was conducting an election special intensive vehicle inspection when the trio, travelling in a Hyundai car (KL 25 J 63), arrived at the check post.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kodassery Aliyul Thahir K (29), a native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram, Safnid M (32), a native of Mahe in Thalassery, Kannur district, and Saifudheen V P (35), a native of Perumanna in Malappuram.

The operation was led by Mananthavady Circle Inspector M Dileep, along with the Excise team stationed at the Tholpetty check post.

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The team included Assistant Excise Inspector Ajayakumar K K, Preventive Officer Charleskutty, Civil Excise Officers Chandran P K, Rajesh M G, Manual Jimson, Woman Excise Officer Anila P C, and Excise Driver Shimjith P.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.