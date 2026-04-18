Gudalur: The watchtower constructed by the Forest Department at Neermattom in Devala in the Nilgiri hills has been opened to the public. The region near Ooty receives the second-highest rainfall in the country.

From the watchtower at Neermattom, travellers can observe places as far as Edakkara and Nilambur in Kerala. The place is always covered by mist and provides a thrilling experience to visitors.

Evergreen forests and tea gardens flank the stretch of the Gudalur- Kozhikode Road where Neermattom is located. Entrances of the gold mines once operated by the British and later abandoned by them could also be seen at some distance from the watchtower at Neermattom.

Right next to the watchtower is a small waterfall, and another highlight of the area is the constant sound of crickets.