Edappalam: Rampant mining of sand from Edappalam Kadavu in the Thootha River is posing a danger to the Edappalam-Moorkanad Bridge, which connects Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

The sand is being extracted from a 1.5 km-long stretch of the river to increase its depth in connection with the construction of the Moothikkayam regulator-cum-bridge. The work, extending 1.5 km from below the Moothikkayam regulator to the Edappalam bridge, involves mining sand worth around Rs 65 crore. The sand is being extracted for a private company based in Gujarat.

The sand mining, which was continuing unabated for several months, was stopped following local protests and a stay order issued by the Kerala High Court based on a petition filed by some residents of the area. However, the mining has now resumed after the authorities vaccated the stay.

Consequently, four of the piling pillars of the Edappalam bridge are now exposed and are under threat of collapse, said local people. The residents noticed the damage caused to the piling pillars after the water level of the river dipped following a decrease in flow.