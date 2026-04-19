Kumily: The Kumily Police have arrested and remanded 10 persons in connection with the assault of three residents who had questioned a group of tourists for consuming alcohol in public. All the accused are natives of Pathanamthitta district.

The accused have been identified as Jithin Madhu (26), Aromal Saji (26), Binu Baby (26), Jesil PN (30), Anandu Aji, Akhil Aji (29), Gokul Raj (31), Jeevan Chacko (25), Alan John (28), and Akhil Raj, hailing from Erumely, Ranni, Koovappally and Mukkootuthara.

The accused were produced before the Peerumedu Court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening near Sixth Mile, Chakkupallam, along the Kumily–Munnar state highway. The accused, who were travelling in a tourist vehicle, had allegedly stopped by the roadside near Aramana and attempted to consume alcohol in public. When residents objected, a verbal altercation ensued, which soon escalated into violence, with the group allegedly attacking the residents.

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Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene in three vehicles and brought the situation under control. The accused were then taken into custody.

Those injured in the assault were identified as Sabu Joseph, Shaji K H and Anoop Mathew, all natives of Anakkara. They were admitted to a private hospital in Anakkara.