Kalpetta: Police here arrested a youth with 40 grams of MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine), which was wrapped around his legs in zip-locked plastic covers. The accused has been identified as Venadiyil V Raziq, 38, a native of Poonoor, Thamarassery, in Kozhikode district.

Police arrested him following a tip-off received by senior officials. Raziq is allegedly a drug peddler engaged in smuggling and retailing drugs in the district.

Police said that any quantity of MDMA of 10 grams or more is considered a commercial quantity, and possession of such an amount invites stringent punishment.

The arrest was made during a joint operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotics Squad and a police team from Kalpetta police station.

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The packets were tied to both legs using cello tape. The accused had been under police surveillance for the past few weeks. A video of the police recovering MDMA from the accused’s body went viral on social media platforms.

The accused twirled his moustache while glancing at the media cameras, a gesture widely viewed as a sign of his disregard for the law. This has triggered widespread criticism on social media regarding the lack of stringent laws to deter such drug peddlers.

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Raziq was produced before the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Kalpetta and has been remanded to judicial custody.