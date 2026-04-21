Kalpetta: In the wake of a growing controversy over reported water seepage in the two completed houses at the Wayanad Township project coming up at the Elstone Estate site near here, the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) and KIFCON, the management consulting agency associated with ULCCS, have launched a joint inspection on Monday, according to officials.

The inspections would be carried out in 102 of the total 178 houses recently handed over to beneficiaries- the survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide.

An official said the joint inspection would be carried out in all houses where construction has been fully completed. The move aims to prevent further complaints from beneficiaries after the houses are occupied, he pointed out.

According to officials, the inspection process will be conducted in three phases to ensure there are no construction defects and to avoid future controversies.

The first round of inspection will be conducted by ULCCS experts, followed by a review by the KIFCON team. Revenue Minister K Rajan, who had earlier inspected the houses, had assured the media that the final inspection would be conducted by experts in the presence of the beneficiaries.

In the two houses where water seepage was detected, corrective measures have already been implemented, the official said. ULCCS experts identified the affected areas, and pressure grouting has been carried out to address the defects. This will be followed by waterproofing and screed concreting to strengthen the structure wherever necessary.

The official added that, along with these corrective steps, roof casting for 308 houses across the township has been completed, while allied works in the remaining units of the 178 houses are in progress.

Meanwhile, plumbing work to connect the houses to a 9.5 lakh-litre water tank via a distribution network is in the final stages. The Kerala Water Authority is carrying out pipe-laying works to ensure timely completion and provide water connections to all houses in the township.