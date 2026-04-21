Malappuram: A 25-year-old woman died after being set on fire, allegedly by her husband, following a domestic dispute at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shafna, a native of Arakkuparamba near Perinthalmanna. Police arrested her husband, Munshid, an autorickshaw driver from the same locality, in connection with the incident.

According to police, the couple had frequent domestic disputes. On Monday evening, following yet another argument, Munshid allegedly poured kerosene over Shafna and set her ablaze inside their residence.

Hearing her cries, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of her condition, she sustained around 80 per cent burn injuries, she was later referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode for advanced treatment.

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Hospital authorities informed the Perinthalmanna Police Station about the incident, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

Despite receiving intensive medical care, Shafna succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning.

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Police said that initial findings suggest a history of recurring disputes between the couple, which ultimately escalated into the fatal attack. Munshid was taken into custody soon after the incident, and further interrogation was underway.

Authorities registered a case of murder, and officials stated that more details would emerge as the investigation progressed.