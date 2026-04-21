Kozhikode: A man has been arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a speeding train. Mannur Vadakkumabad native Krishnakumar (30) was nabbed by a team of railway police squad and Railway Protection Force from Vadukkumbad area. A college student sustained severe injuries after being hit by the stone.

Meanwhile, the accused said that he doesn’t recall pelting stones at the train. He reportedly told the police that he throws stones at owls at night, and might have accidently hit the train. However, the police arrested Krishnakumar after collecting conclusive evidence. Although CCTV visuals or other images from the area were not available, the police managed to find the culprit after constant observation and patrolling in the area.

The incident involving the Alappuzha – Kannur Executive Express happened at around 9.50 pm on March 30, at Mannur Vadakkumbad between Kadalundi and Feroke. Vadakara Purameri native Aiswarya, daughter of Thazhekuni Ramakrishnan, who was sitting near the window sustained severe injuries. Aiswarya lost two teeth after getting struck by the stones. Besides, her chin and lips too got injured. Aiswarya, a student at UC College in Aluva, underwent emergency surgery. She was returning home from her college for the study holidays.