Key events in Kerala today: World earth day, art exhibition mark April 22
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Vellayambalam Trust Hall: K.V. Surendranath Jayanthi Centenary Souvenir release by CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, G.R. Anil at 5:00 pm.
- Thiruvananthapuram Vivekananda Cultural Centre: Vailoppilli Smaraka Online Kalari at 11:00 am.
- Kanakakunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Institution of Engineers Lecture at 5:45 pm.
- Museum Auditorium: Exhibition of paintings by Surendran Karthayanan and Robert Lopez, 'Water Waves' at 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Idame Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Prasanna Greeceilon's Art Exhibition – 10:00 am.
- Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp – 10:30 am.
Ernakulam
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Discourse and discussion 'Pathways of Civil Disobedience' - Dr. Vinodkumar Kallolikakal. 4:30 pm.
- Palarivattom POC: 'Angel of Malayalam' - Remembering Ponnikkara Raffi. Inauguration by Justice Alexander Thomas - 5:00 pm.
- Marine Drive Hotel Taj Vivanta: Kerala Management Association's Green Palms Sustainability Summit. Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma - 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kochi FM Swarakkoottu - 6:00 pm.
- Fort Kochi Ro-Ro Jetty near Cyril's Hall: Musical offering by Mehboob Memorial Orchestra and friends as part of Mehboob's birth centenary. Inauguration by V.M. Sudheeran - 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: KPPPHA State Conference Inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas - 10:00 am
- Govt. Youth Hostel Auditorium: Yuva Aaptha Mithra Training - 10:00 am
- Regional Science Centre: World Earth Day Celebration - 10:30 am
- Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpran's Painting Exhibition - 11:00 am
- Town Hall: Shrivadam Bhajan Band Inauguration by Human Rights Commission Judicial Member K. Baiju Nath - 5:00 pm
- Mananchira Open Stage: K.T. Muhammed, K. Prabhakaran Commemoration by Progressive Arts and Literature Organisation District Committee, Inauguration - K.E.N. Kunhammed - 5:00 pm
- Malaparambu Park: Sahayikkootam Anniversary Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan - 6:00 pm
- Behind Tagore Hall, Near Anglo Indian School Ground: Eris Kalanilayam's "Raktharasksha" Drama 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Eranjikkal PVS HSS Ground: Voice ambalpady's Kaliyattam Season 3 State Level Volleyball Tournament Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadashivan - 7:00 pm
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