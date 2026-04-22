Kozhikode: Three steel bombs were found in a vacant plot at Chaniyamkadavu near Vadakara on Wednesday afternoon. The explosives were spotted by local residents, who promptly alerted the police.

A special bomb squad was deployed to the area and has begun efforts to safely defuse the devices with the support of additional police personnel. Authorities have cordoned off the vicinity as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

According to police officials, Chaniyamkadavu is considered a politically sensitive region, with a history of clashes between workers of the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Such incidents have been reported periodically in the past.

In light of the upcoming announcement of assembly election results on May 4, law enforcement agencies have heightened vigilance across the region. The recovery of the bombs has further intensified security measures, with officials closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incidents.