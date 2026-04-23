Returning home after a life at sea, a warm, homely atmosphere was non-negotiable for Arun, a ship captain. As he and his wife Ann settled into their new apartment, they brought with them a clear and deeply personal vision of how their interiors should feel. In line with their vision, the architectural team translated these ideas into a thoughtfully designed space.

Their love for traditional styles, colours and prints is woven seamlessly into the design, balanced with a strong focus on ventilation and natural light. Openings were maximised and windows enlarged to invite in generous streams of air and sunlight. Greenery too finds its place wherever possible. The home follows a linear layout, with each functional space flowing effortlessly into the next.

Living Room

The furniture is crafted in teak, while a ledge behind the sofa doubles as a display for décor pieces and paintings. One of the standout additions is the folding window, which brings in abundant light and fresh air, transforming the room’s ambience. The whole space is done up in earthy tones . Adding to the charm is a wooden swing-cot near the balcony,which evokes a sense of nostalgia. From here, one can sit back and soak in the greenery outside and the open sky.

Dining Area

The dining, kitchen and family living spaces unfold in a clean linear layout, opening up the home while keeping everything visually connected. At the heart of it all is a dining table crafted from teak and cane, paired with chairs on one side and a bench on the other. Antique pieces from the homeowners’ collection lend character to the setting, while an antique-style pendant light on the table top anchors the space. A reclaimed wooden pillar marks the transition between the living and family living areas.

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Bedroom

The master bedroom carries forward the home’s traditional charm, with a teak poster bed as its centrepiece. The furnishings reflect the homeowners’ taste, as ikat and block prints add layers of texture and visual interest. Dressed in warm terracotta tones, the room follows an L-shaped layout that integrates the dressing area and wardrobe within the space.

Project Details

Architect Team: Parveen Bakker, S. Metis, Studio 703

Email: studio703interiors@gmail.com

Area: 2100 sq ft

Owners: Arun George & Ann Rosia

Location: Kochi

Photographs: Studio Iksha