Kannur: A 37-year-old man undergoing treatment for sunstroke died on Thursday morning, marking a heat-related fatality in the district amid rising temperatures. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Pallippoyil in Kannur.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday while Sunil was engaged in digging a well at his house. According to his neighbour Bharathan, Sunil began to feel uneasy during work.

“He was sweating heavily and drinking a lot of water. After feeling uncomfortable, he had some porridge and continued working,” Bharathan said, adding that Sunil was above the ground assisting the workers.

He later collapsed and was rushed to a nearby clinic in Pallippoyil before being shifted to a private hospital. Though his condition initially showed signs of improvement, he passed away early in the morning.

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Hospital authorities said the cause of death was likely a sunstroke. Sunil’s funeral will be held at 10 am on Friday.

Kannur has been experiencing intense heat over the past few weeks. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the district and advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm to prevent heat-related illnesses. The department has forecast maximum temperatures of up to 37 degrees.