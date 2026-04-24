Dental camp at Manganam Mandiram Hospital in Kottayam; Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Sheena at Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre in Kochi; Pattinte Koottukaran Music Club Annual Event at Town Hall, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Kottayam

D C Kizhakemuri Edam Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Prasanna Greeceyloni's painting exhibition – 10:00 am

Prasanna Greeceyloni's painting exhibition – 10:00 am Manganam Mandiram Hospital: Dental Camp – 10:30 am.

Dental Camp – 10:30 am. Vakathanom Vellikattu Dayara Hall: De-addiction Meet – 6:40 pm.

Kochi

Chavara Cultural Centre: John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M.K. Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre – 5:30 pm

John Paul Memorial and Film Screening organized by M.K. Sanu Foundation, Cochin Film Society, and Chavara Cultural Centre – 5:30 pm Kaloor Gokulam Park: Annual Conference of Oculoplastics Association of India – 5:30 pm

Annual Conference of Oculoplastics Association of India – 5:30 pm Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kalamandalam Kesavan Memorial ‘Kesaveeyam 2026’ – Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Sheena, organized by Edappally Dance Lovers' Association – Prayanam – 6:00 pm

Kalamandalam Kesavan Memorial ‘Kesaveeyam 2026’ – Mohiniyattam dance performance by Kalamandalam Sheena, organized by Edappally Dance Lovers' Association – Prayanam – 6:00 pm Ernakulam Fine Arts Hall: Swathi Kalolsavam by Kerala Fine Arts Society – Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam dance performances – 6:30 pm

Swathi Kalolsavam by Kerala Fine Arts Society – Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam dance performances – 6:30 pm South Kalamassery Hotel Seabird: Materials Management Day Celebration led by Indian Institute of Materials Management – 6:30 pm

Materials Management Day Celebration led by Indian Institute of Materials Management – 6:30 pm Ernakulam Press Club: N.V. Paily Memorial Media Awards distribution – Minister K. Rajan, Sebastian Paul – 12:00 pm

Kozhikode

Mananchira Public Library Hall: Inauguration of Kerala State Librarians Union Taluk Conference by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 9:00 am

Inauguration of Kerala State Librarians Union Taluk Conference by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 9:00 am Govt. Youth Hostel Auditorium: Yuva Apta Mitra Training (Youth Volunteer Training) – 10:00 am

Yuva Apta Mitra Training (Youth Volunteer Training) – 10:00 am Kakodi Veda Mahamandiram: Video Exhibition of Athirathram conducted by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, inaugurated by Acharya Somadevaji – 10:00 am

Video Exhibition of Athirathram conducted by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation, led by Acharya M.R. Rajesh, inaugurated by Acharya Somadevaji – 10:00 am Chavara Cultural Centre: Book Release – Aliyazhi Himasthali, Samasthali – Asha Menon – 10:30 am

Book Release – Aliyazhi Himasthali, Samasthali – Asha Menon – 10:30 am Karaparambu Junction: Free Buttermilk Distribution arranged by Hotel Clock Tower, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 10:30 am

Free Buttermilk Distribution arranged by Hotel Clock Tower, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 10:30 am Puthiyapalam Mini Bypass Junction: Free Buttermilk Distribution by Peoples Welfare Cooperative Society, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 11:00 am

Free Buttermilk Distribution by Peoples Welfare Cooperative Society, inaugurated by Mayor O. Sadashivan – 11:00 am Academy Art Gallery: Arun Odumpara's Painting Exhibition – 11:00 am

Arun Odumpara's Painting Exhibition – 11:00 am Providence Girls Higher Secondary School Auditorium: Book Release by Nadakkavu URC Children – 2:30 pm

Book Release by Nadakkavu URC Children – 2:30 pm Beach: Kaphit Cricket Premier League Match – 3:00 pm

Kaphit Cricket Premier League Match – 3:00 pm Town Hall: Pattinte Koottukaran Music Club Annual Event. Inauguration by Anwar Sadath – 4:00 pm

Pattinte Koottukaran Music Club Annual Event. Inauguration by Anwar Sadath – 4:00 pm Pantheerankavu Capcon City: 1000 Key Handover Ceremony – 3:00 pm