The Paramekkavu faction’s ‘chamayam’ (ornament) exhibition has begun at the Agrashala, marking the ceremonial start of the Thrissur Pooram festivities.

The chamayam exhibition of Paramekkavu Devaswom was inaugurated by temple chief priest K V Vasudevan Namboothiri. Devaswom secretary G Rajesh, other officials, and devotees attended the function. Workers associated with various Pooram duties were also honoured at the ceremony.

This exhibition showcases the visual grandeur that defines Thrissur Pooram, including the deity’s 'thidambu', glittering 'nettipattam' (caparisons), 'venchamaram' (decorative fans), and an array of vibrant parasols. Such 'chamaya pradarshanams' traditionally display the decorative elements used for elephants and rituals.

Colourful umbrellas remain the biggest attraction, crafted using fabrics sourced from places like Surat and Chennai, along with select imported materials. Decorative bells and ornaments meant for elephants are also part of the display.

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However, this year’s Pooram will be held in a subdued manner following the Mundathikode fireworks tragedy. Authorities and devaswoms have decided to conduct the festival focusing only on rituals, avoiding celebratory elements. Fireworks have been dropped, while other core rituals will continue, though in a restrained format.

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Due to mourning observed by the Thiruvambady Devaswom, their chamayam exhibition will begin only tomorrow. The Pooram proclamation ceremony is also scheduled for the same day. While the duration of ‘kudamattam’ will be reduced from the usual one hour to 15 minutes, all other rituals are expected to proceed in accordance with tradition.

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Overall, the chamayam exhibition stands as a reminder of Pooram’s cultural richness, this year marked by visual splendour, but with a tone of restraint and remembrance.