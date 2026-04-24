Vellarikkundu: Scorching summer heat has pushed the hill region into a severe water crisis, with wells, streams and rivers drying up rapidly. Even the Chaitravahini River, the area’s main water source, now lies parched with barely any flow.

Water levels have fallen by nearly half even in perennial deep pools along the riverbed, such as Karimpirikkayam, Erumakkayam and Paradan Kayam, long known never to run dry. During summer, local residents traditionally depend on the river for bathing and washing clothes.

As the river has dried up, nearby wells and ponds have also witnessed a sharp decline in water levels. Residents allege that large scale pumping of water directly from the river day and night using electric motors for agricultural purposes has accelerated the depletion.

The lone check dam along the 35 kilometre stretch of the Chaitravahini River from Kunnumkai to Konnakkadu stands at Mongodu Erumakkayam.Water for the Japan-aided drinking water project under the panchayat is drawn from this point.Although check dams were constructed at Karuvangayam and Vilangu, the projects have remained ineffective as no shutters were installed.

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It was in 2007 that the District Panchayat launched a ₹1.73 crore project at Vilangu. Though the structure, measuring 52 metres in length with five spans, was completed, shutters were never fitted. The original plan was to install wooden shutters to retain water and make it available for irrigation and drinking water needs in Pungamchal, Kannamkunnu, Vilangu, Kunduthadam, Mayiluvalli and Paleritthattu Plachikkara regions.

Had this project been implemented, groundwater levels in nearby wells would also have improved. Later, however, authorities decided that wooden shutters were impractical and proposed a ₹5.18 crore plan for mechanical shutters, equipment, electrification and related works. Of this, ₹2.83 crore was earmarked by the District Panchayat under the district development package, but the project made no further progress beyond paperwork.

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Residents say completing the stalled project and constructing a new check dam between Kunnumkai and Kalikkadavu would offer a permanent solution to drought conditions in the Chaitravahini River. It would also support irrigation across nearly 1,000 hectares of farmland.