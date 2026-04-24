Vypeen: As holiday crowds flock to beaches across Vypeen, concerns are mounting over the lack of basic safety measures at many popular seaside destinations, where hundreds, including children, enter the sea each day without trained personnel on watch.

Incidents of students and other visitors being caught in strong waves and losing their lives have become a recurring concern during vacation seasons in recent years. Both local residents and tourists from distant places have fallen victim to such accidents. Adding to the risk, changing climate patterns have made sea conditions increasingly unpredictable, with wave behaviour shifting suddenly at any time.

Earlier, large crowds were mostly limited to major beaches such as Cherai, but now even smaller beaches are witnessing a surge in visitors. Many tourists have little awareness of the unique nature of these beaches or the dangers involved. Local residents, too, are often hesitant to stop people from entering risky stretches of the sea, as visitors frequently ignore warnings and advice.

At Cherai Beach, the presence of beach guards who issue warnings and respond during emergencies has often helped prevent mishaps. However, accidents continue to occur at other beaches in the region where no such facilities exist. It is in these areas that the demand for urgent safety arrangements has grown stronger.