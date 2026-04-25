Kuttikkanam: A car travelling along the Kottarakkara–Dindigul National Highway on Saturday lost control and plunged nearly 400 feet into a gorge near Amalagiri in Peruvanthanam. However, the occupants escaped miraculously without serious injuries.

The car, carrying Thiruvananthapuram natives Sreejith and Joy, reportedly lost control after colliding with another vehicle and veered off the road into the deep gorge while they were returning from Munnar to Thiruvananthapuram.

The vehicle was prevented from falling further after getting entangled in thick undergrowth. Local residents rushed to the spot, climbed down into the gorge, and rescued the occupants, bringing them safely back to the road.

Both injured passengers were later admitted to a private hospital in Mundakkayam for treatment. Local residents initiated the rescue operations, and officials from the Peruvanthanam Police and the Peerumedu Fire Force later arrived and carried out further procedures.