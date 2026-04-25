Kattappana man returning from Ireland collapses at Aluva railway station, dies
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A 49-year-old man who had travelled to Kerala from Ireland collapsed and died whilst disembarking a train at Aluva railway station.
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The deceased, identified as Jayakumar, had been living in Ireland with his family.
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He was taken to Aluva District Hospital after collapsing but sadly could not be saved.
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Idukki: A 49-year-old man who had arrived in Kerala from Ireland collapsed and died while getting down from a train at Aluva railway station.
The deceased has been identified as Jayakumar, son of Parameswaran Nair, a native of Anivelil house in Kattappana, Idukki. He had been living in Ireland with his family.
Jayakumar reportedly landed at Mumbai airport and travelled to Aluva by train. He collapsed while alighting from the train at the station. Though he was rushed to the Aluva District Hospital immediately, his life could not be saved.