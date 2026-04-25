A 30-year-old youth allegedly hacked his mother to death following a verbal altercation at Peravoor in Kannur on late Friday night. The deceased Mattathilparambil Geethamma (53) is a native of Thanikunnu in Kanichar. She was a Mahila Morcha district committee member.

The accused, Christy, later surrendered at the Kelakam police station. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred between 8 pm and 9 pm. Christy allegedly stabbed Geethamma in the neck using a knife inside the bedroom of their residence. He committed the crime after reportedly being angered by derogatory statements circulating in the area about his mother, the FIR added.

According to Kelakam police, Christy is currently in custody, but his arrest has not yet been officially recorded. Medical examination confirmed that he was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime, an officer said. “We are yet to question the accused. More details will emerge after that,” he added.