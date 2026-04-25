Thrissur: A young man and woman were found dead in a rented house at Valiya Parambu in Mala. They were identified as Sreejith (30), a native of Puthenchira, and Milna (24), hailing from Vennur.

The two were discovered hanging from the same rope inside Sreejith’s rented residence. According to reports, Sreejith, who was married twice earlier, was in a relationship with Milna. Locals said the relationship had led to family disputes between Sreejith and his second wife. It is also reported that she had attempted suicide a few days ago and was currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Milna was reported missing by her family at the Mala Police Station on Friday. Following an investigation, both were found dead on Saturday morning. A police team led by the Irinjalakuda DySP reached the spot and initiated a probe.

Sreejith was a driver by profession, while Milna worked at a bakery.