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A dead snake was found inside a bottle of jeera soda at a roadside eatery named ‘Indian Fast Food’ at Manakkalapadi, Vellangallur, Thrissur, on Saturday morning.

The contaminated drink was reportedly purchased by workers from Aluva who had arrived in the area for solar-related work. Upon discovering the dead snake inside the bottle, they immediately raised the issue.

Following a complaint lodged with the health department, officials conducted an inspection at a soda manufacturing unit operating under the name ‘Relax’ in the Konathukunnu–Chirattakunnu area. The inspection revealed unhygienic production conditions, leading authorities to shut down the unit.

Officials also seized and destroyed soda bottles distributed by the unit to shops across the region as part of precautionary measures.

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