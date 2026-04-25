The Pulpally Police on Friday took into custody two youngsters, including a minor, for allegedly breaking into a stationery shop and stealing items worth ₹3,500 at Udayakkavala, near Padichira, in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The key accused has been identified as Chutti alias Sharath (19), a resident of the Pariyaram tribal settlement near Neervaram. The minor who accompanied him is reportedly his neighbour, whom he allegedly lured by offering free items from the stolen goods.

The investigation team, led by Pulpally Police Station SI Kishore, took the duo into custody on Friday. The accused had broken into the shop by forcing open the wooden shutters. Police also seized most of the stolen items from a hidden location.

The culprits were identified after police tracked CCTV footage from nearby shops and houses.

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SI P Jithinkumar led the cyber investigation, which helped crack the case when other methods failed. Police said the accused are not habitual offenders and have no prior cases registered against them.

The prime accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Sulthan Bathery and remanded to judicial custody. The minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which will decide his future course of action, police said.