A 23-year-old fashion design student died on Saturday after she was found hanging in her bedroom at her residence in Kollam district. The deceased has been identified as Vaishnavi (23), of Vaishnavam house at Iruttukadu.

Vaishnavi, a fashion design student at a college in Kollam, lived with her mother Arya, grandmother Sheela, and sister Vaika at their home in Munneri ward of Kadakkal panchayat. She was found hanging from a window in her bedroom at around 10.45 pm on Saturday.

Her family immediately rushed her to the Kadakkal Taluk Hospital, but she died while undergoing treatment.

According to the Kadakkal police, Vaishnavi had recently informed her family about a relationship, which they disapproved of. “When she told them about it, an argument broke out at home. She was found hanging soon after, so we suspect this may have led her to take the extreme step,” the Kadakkal police CI told Onmanorama.

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He added that she had been mentally distressed following the incident and was reportedly anxious.

Munneri ward member Mini said the family had moved to the area only two weeks ago and that Vaishnavi had appeared to be alright. “She used to stitch clothes at home. People here say that even on the day of the incident, she seemed fine,” Mini said.

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Mini also noted that Vaishnavi’s mother has been facing mental health issues.

Police said the post-mortem examination has been completed and that further investigation is underway. The family is awaiting the arrival of Vaishnavi’s father, Shibhu, who works in the Gulf. The funeral is scheduled to be held at 9 am on Monday.