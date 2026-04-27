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Thodupuzha: Fourteen people were injured in a collision between two private buses at Njarakkad in Vannappuram on Monday evening. 

The accident occurred around 5.45 pm when the bus, which was coming from Muvattupuzha, collided with another bus arriving from Kaliyar.

The injured have been identified as Ajitha (35) of Ambalappady Aikkarakkunnel, Ramya (50) of Pulikkal, Kalampoor, Lilly (50) of Njalayath, Ambalappady, Asbi (26) of Kottamkunnath, Njarakkad, T D Sumeesh (50) of Vattekkattu, Cheruvattoor, Babu (59) of Pachila Aikkarakkunnel, Vannappuram, and A N Rajan (58) of Arakkal, Odiyapara. Migrant workers Akhuman (20), Rajibul Islam (26), Sambool Islam (28), Owal (20), Sainul (53), and Vakkuman (35) were also among those injured.

All the injured were admitted to a private hospital in Vannappuram. Their condition is reported to be stable, with no serious injuries.

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