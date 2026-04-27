The Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), an institution under the Kerala government, has invited applications for its Post Graduate Diploma in GST (PGD-GST) programme for the 2026–27 academic year.

The one-year course is open to graduates from any recognised university. Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply.

The programme includes 180 hours of training, delivered through both online and offline modes. The course targets aspiring tax professionals, accountants, legal practitioners, entrepreneurs, and government officials. Participants will also receive hands-on training through a simulated platform focused on GST and accounting tools.

Fee concessions are available across 14 categories, including students, government and public sector employees, and professionals from sectors such as real estate and municipal administration.

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Further details, including syllabus and fee structure, are available on the institute’s official website. The last date for submission of applications is May 20, 2026.