The Idukki Police on Monday are tracing the younger son, Saji (43), a suspect in the alleged murder of 70-year-old Marykutty, and her elder son, Reji (48), of Ponnuttayil house in Pachadi, Nedumkandam. Marykutty’s daughter filed a complaint with the police on April 21, almost a month after the duo went missing.

Also Read Double homicide suspected in Idukki as body parts found after mother, son disappear

According to Inspector of Police K J Thomas, Saji has been absconding since Sunday evening and his phone is switched off. “Six squads have been formed, and the investigation has been expanded to Tamil Nadu based on CCTV footage. A meeting is currently underway to discuss the details,” he said.

Residents said Saji was last seen around 5 pm carrying luggage. “The family lives in seclusion and is largely withdrawn from society. Both brothers are unmarried. Drunken arguments between the brothers have been reported earlier, and one such incident could have escalated into the crime," they said. "After the incident, Saji continued to stay in the house with their dog," residents added.

As part of the missing persons case, police had attempted to record Saji’s statement on Sunday, but he was reportedly absconding when officers reached the house.

The house where the alleged crime took place. Photo: Onmanorama

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Police also said a case had been registered in 2018 after Marykutty’s husband, believed to be a pastor, went missing.

Human remains were found the following day after police launched an investigation. A leg bone, still clothed in what appeared to be part of a pair of trousers, was recovered near the house around 11 am. A detailed forensic examination followed, leading to the recovery of two bodies around 1.45 pm.

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Based on the instructions of the District Police Chief, a team led by Kattappana DySP Shajan and Nedumkandam SHO K L Thomas reached the spot and carried out preliminary inspections. Police and tracking dogs are currently at the spot.