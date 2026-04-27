The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions in Kerala on Monday and Tuesday.

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According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 40°C in isolated places in Palakkad, 39°C in Kollam, 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kozhikode, 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod, and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram. These levels are 3 to 4°C above normal.

The IMD said temperatures are also likely to exceed the 98th percentile of climatological values at a few places in the state on Monday and Tuesday. Hot and humid weather is expected across these districts, except in hilly areas, due to high temperatures and humidity.

The department warned that such conditions can affect infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy work. Heat-related issues such as heat cramps and heat rash are likely during peak hours between 11 am and 3 pm.

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The IMD has advised the public to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothing, and cover the head with a cloth, hat or umbrella while outdoors. People are urged to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty to prevent dehydration and to schedule strenuous activities during cooler parts of the day, with frequent and longer rest breaks for outdoor work.

Special care has been advised for pregnant workers and those with medical conditions. The public has been warned not to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, and to monitor rallies and gatherings during peak heat hours.